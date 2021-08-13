Ex-Iowa Democratic leader takes new job in New Hampshire

Buckley told WMUR-TV, which was first to report Price's hiring, that Iowa's problems were confined to the caucus process and have no relevance to the New Hampshire primary.

Price became the national face of the 2020 Iowa caucuses' colossal meltdown after a digital app designed to streamline reporting results from individual caucus sites failed. The technical failure on caucus night prompted hundreds of precinct-level caucus leaders to attempt to telephone in their results, resulting in a backlog of calls that kept the state party from announcing final results for more than a week.

Final results were announced six days after the Feb. 3 Democratic caucuses — long after the immediate impact mattered given the caucuses’ typical value as a show of momentum.

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders fought to a near tie, though The Associated Press opted not to call a winner because of lingering concerns about whether the results as reported by the party were fully accurate. An audit later blamed the national Democratic Party's involvement in the Iowa caucuses for the problems, but said the state party should have bolstered its backup phone system.

Price had been a veteran of Iowa Democratic politics, working on Barack Obama’s 2012 and Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaigns, in the administration of former Democratic Gov. Chet Culver and was executive director of One Iowa, an LGBTQ advocacy group.

Associated Press Writer Tom Beaumont in Des Moines, Iowa, contributed to this report.