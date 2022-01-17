Ex-Guinean President Conde flown abroad for medical care

The junta had announced earlier this month that the 83-year-old former president was not in good health and would be seeking treatment abroad. No details were given on his diagnosis, though witnesses at the airport in Conakry, the capital, confirmed that his plane was en route to Abu Dhabi.

Conde's ouster in September came less than a year after he ran and won a third term in office despite widespread protests. The ex-president had backed a constitutional referendum bending the term limit rules in order to do so.