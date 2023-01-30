Ex-Guatemalan police chief convicted of US visa fraud

In 1993, the Guatemalan Supreme Court vacated the appellate ruling and reinstated the convictions, U.S. officials said.

Four years later, Valiente applied for a green card after marrying an American citizen. On his immigration paperwork, Valiente failed to disclose that he had a prior arrest in Guatemala, though a question on the form asked about run-ins with the law, U.S. prosecutors said. Prosecutors said Valiente entered the U.S. with the card in 2013.

It was not immediately clear what brought the case to the attention of U.S. authorities. Valiente was arrested on the immigration charge in 2018.

Valiente has been living in the United States since 1990 but did not work in law enforcement here, Ciaran McEvoy, a spokesperson for the U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles, said.

Valiente is scheduled to be sentenced on May 24. His attorney, Christy O'Çonnor, declined to comment.