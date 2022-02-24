Ex-Goldman Sachs banker's trial in 1MDB scheme hits snag

The fraud case against Roger Ng went forward in federal court in Brooklyn on Thursday with the fourth day of testimony by the government’s star witness, Tim Leissner. But a judge has said that once the direct examination of Leissner is over, she will pause the trial for as long as it takes for the defense to review the newly disclosed evidence before it does its cross-examination.

In a filing on Wednesday, prosecutors blamed the failure to turn over 15,500 documents on a legal team in Washington assigned to identify material that the defense had a right to see before the trial started. They called it an “error” that was “inexcusable,” but argued the trial should move ahead.