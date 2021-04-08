Ex-Florida State football player accused of killing man

Travis Rudolph, 25, was ordered to remain in jail during a first appearance hearing in West Palm Beach on Thursday morning. He's charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Deputies detailed the shooting in an affidavit released by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Investigators said Rudolph's girlfriend told them she called a male friend following the scuffle Wednesday. The friend and three other men then went to Rudolph's home, where a fight broke out, the affidavit said. A witness told investigators that Rudolph ran after the men and shot at them with a rifle after they got back in their car and began to drive away.