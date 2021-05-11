Ex-English National Ballet dancer convicted of sex crimes

Yat-Sen Chang, 49, was found guilty of 12 counts of sexual assault and one count of “assault by penetration.” The offenses took place at the English National Ballet and Young Dancers Academy in London from 2009 to 2016, and relate to four teens who were between 16 and 18 years old at the time.

The victims accused Chang of touching them inappropriately during massages at the schools. During the trial, Chang said he had “no idea” why the allegations were made against him, and said he hadn't touched any of the complainants in an inappropriate or sexual way.