Ex-eBay exec pleads guilty to role in cyberstalking campaign

A voicemail was left Tuesday with Baugh's attorney.

Baugh was one of seven eBay employees or contractors charged in the harassment scheme that ran from August 2019 until August 2020. He is the sixth to plead guilty. One has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial. San Jose-based eBay has previously said they were fired.

Baugh faces decades in prison at sentencing scheduled for Sept. 22, if he receives the maximum sentence.

The Massachusetts couple, Ina and David Steiner, who publish the newsletter EcommerceBytes, sued eBay and several employees including former CEO Devin Wenig last summer over what they described as a conspiracy to "intimidate, threaten to kill, torture, terrorize, stalk and silence them" in order to "stifle their reporting on eBay."

The lawsuit alleges the employees were “carrying out the directives of Wenig” and another executive. Wenig was not criminally charged, has denied any knowledge of the harassment campaign, and his lawyers have asked that the Steiners' claims against him be dismissed.

He stepped down as CEO of eBay in September 2019.

The lawsuit has been stayed as the sides negotiate a settlement, according to court records.

The Silicon Valley giant has apologized to the couple and said that it fully cooperated with the law enforcement investigation.