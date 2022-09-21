Ex-coach's Nassar-related conviction will not be reinstated

Two women testified at her trial that in 1997, while attending a youth camp, they told Klages that Nassar had sexually abused them, long before he was publicly accused by others in 2016.

Klages insisted she could not remember a conversation with either girl two decades later. She was the Michigan State women’s gymnastics coach for 27 years before suddenly retiring in 2017.

Nassar was a team doctor for Michigan State and Olympic women gymnasts. He was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison after hundreds of women and girls accused him of decades of molestation under the guise of medical treatment.

Separately, Lou Anna Simon, a former Michigan State president, was charged with lying to investigators about her knowledge of complaints against Nassar. But an Eaton County judge dismissed the case, saying there was insufficient evidence.

The appeals court agreed in December. Attorney General Dana Nessel declined to appeal it to the Supreme Court.

