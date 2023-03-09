Ex-Biden aide agrees to House interview on classified docs

The most recent search took place in mid-February at the University of Delaware, Biden's alma mater. In 2011, Biden gifted the school records from his time in the U.S. Senate, where he served for 36 years.

Neither the university nor the president's attorneys have revealed if any classified documents were found at the school. Under the terms of Biden’s gift, the records are to remain sealed until two years after he retires from public life.

The discoveries that Biden, former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence were in possession of classified documents over the last year have brought new scrutiny to the rules around classified information and laid bare an uncomfortable truth: Policies meant to control the handling of the nation's secrets are haphazardly enforced among top officials and rely almost wholly on good faith.

It's also become increasingly common for presidents, vice presidents and even members of Congress to retain sensitive documents after leaving office, according to the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee.

“The archivist told us that there were 80 members of Congress" who turned out to have classified material in their records, Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., told reporters Wednesday about a briefing he received from the National Archives. "How that happens is beyond me."

