Ex-Army Green Beret to be sentenced for Russian espionage

Peter Dzibinski Debbins, 46, of Gainesville, Virginia, pleaded guilty in November to a federal Espionage Act charge in U.S. District Court in Alexandria. He will be sentenced on Friday.

Debbins' relationship with Russian intelligence dates to 1996 and spanned 15 years. It began when he was an ROTC student at the University of Minnesota and on a visit to Russia gave a handler there the names of four Catholic nuns he had visited after a Russian intelligence agent told him the nuns were involved in cult activity.