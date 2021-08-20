Ex-Arizona state senator accused of molestation indicted

The indictment charges Tony Navarrete with six felony counts related to sexual contact he's accused of having with a boy. He's charged with one count for alleged contact with a second boy.

Navarrete is a Democrat who represented parts of west Phoenix and Glendale. He resigned from the Senate on Aug. 10. He released a statement that day saying, “I adamantly deny all allegations that have been made and will pursue all avenues in an effort to prove my innocence.”