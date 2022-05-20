Ex-'American Idol' star charged in crash granted bond

Judges had previously denied bond for Kennedy several times, citing pending toxicology results as well as Kennedy's mental health.

Kennedy advanced into the Top 5 of the television talent show last year, but dropped out of the singing competition after a video circulated of him sitting next to someone wearing what appeared to be a Ku Klux Klan hood. Kennedy apologized at the time for the video, saying "it displayed actions that were not meant to be taken in that way."

Kennedy’s mother, Anita Guy, told news outlets the video was filmed when Kennedy was 12 and had been taken out of context. She said Kennedy had been imitating characters from the film “The Strangers: Prey at Night.”

Kennedy’s hometown is listed as Roebuck, just south of Spartanburg.

He faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.