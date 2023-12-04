BreakingNews
Former PUCO chairman charged in multi-million dollar bribery scheme

Ex-ambassador charged with serving as secret agent for Cuba's intelligence services for decades

The Justice Department says a former American diplomat who served as U.S. ambassador to Bolivia has been charged with serving as a covert agent for Cuba’s intelligence services since at least 1981

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By JOSHUA GOODMAN and ERIC TUCKER – Associated Press
8 minutes ago
X

MIAMI (AP) — A former American diplomat who served as U.S. ambassador to Bolivia has been charged with serving as a covert agent for Cuba's intelligence services dating back decades, the Justice Department said Monday.

Newly unsealed court papers allege that Manuel Rocha engaged in “clandestine activity” on Cuba's behalf since at least 1981, including by meeting with Cuban intelligence operatives and providing false information to U.S. government officials.

The complaint, filed in federal court in Miami, charges Rocha with acting as an illegal agent of a foreign government. The 73-year-old had a 25-year career as a U.S. diplomat, including top posts in Bolivia, Argentina and the U.S. Interests Section in Havana

He is due in court later Monday. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer.

In Other News
1
Opening statements begin in Jonathan Majors assault trial in New York
2
Buckeyes' McCord biggest name in transfer portal as undergrad players...
3
Live updates | Israel’s military calls for more evacuations in southern...
4
Israel orders evacuations as it widens offensive but Palestinians are...
5
The death toll from a mining tragedy in South Africa rises to 13 after...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top