Ex-agent: Braves fostering 'false narrative' about Freeman

In mid-March, the Braves acquired All-Star first baseman Matt Olson in a trade with Oakland. Three days later, Freeman signed a $162 million, six-year deal with the Dodgers.

Close said the Braves have been perpetuating a story about the contract negotiations that is false.

“Part of that false narrative is the suggestion that I did not communicate a contract offer to the Freemans,” Close said in the statement. “To be clear, we communicated every offer that was made, as well as every communication Excel had with the Braves organization throughout the entire process.”

Freeman expressed no regrets last week about signing with the Dodgers, although his outpouring of emotions caught the attention of his new teammates.

“That's something that Freddie's got to deal with, but certainly there's more talk of it in our clubhouse,” manager Dave Roberts said Thursday.

The Dodgers returned from a nine-game trip early Thursday and didn't have batting practice before hosting the San Diego Padres. Freeman was not available to speak to reporters.

Freeman declined Wednesday to comment on radio host Doug Gottlieb’s tweet reporting Freeman fired Close because he didn’t tell him about the Braves’ final contract offer in March.

“Doug Gottlieb tweeted a wholly inaccurate characterization of our negotiations with the Atlanta Braves on behalf of Freddie Freeman. We are immediately evaluating all legal options to address the reckless publication of inaccurate information,” Close said in a statement Wednesday.

Close noted Thursday that his 30-year career in baseball and his reputation for integrity and honesty.

“I have always operated with the utmost character,” he said. “We always put the player’s goals and best interests first and will always continue to do so.”

