Ewing, Georgetown take Big East, NCAA bid with stunning rout

Marcus Zegarowski scored 17 points to lead Creighton, which is 0-3 in Big East title games since joining the conference for the 2013-14 season.

Georgetown fans, the few dozen that were in the mostly empty building because of COVID-19 restrictions, chanted “This Is Our House!” as the Hoyas prepared to accept the championship trophy. Ewing carried a T-shirt with Thompson's image on it, his old coach's fist raised high.

Ewing and Thompson combined for three Big East Tournament championships, three Final Four appearances and a national title in 1984 during their time together at Georgetown. Ewing went on to call Madison Square Garden home as a star center for the New York Knicks, and his retired No. 33 jersey hangs in the arena rafters.

Thompson died last August at age 78.

The 58-year-old Ewing is in his fourth season as Hoyas coach, and up until this week there hasn’t been much to get excited about. The only postseason tournament appearance was a one-game stay in the 2019 NIT. The Hoyas were picked last in the Big East coming into this season and at the start of this tournament, Ewing was 58-58 as a head coach.

Now he is the first person in Big East history to be the most outstanding player on a Big East Tournament champion and coach a team to a Big East Tournament title.

BIG PICTURE

Georgetown: Became the lowest-seeded team to win the Big East Tournament since Connecticut did it as a No. 9 seed in 2011. Those Huskies went on to win a national title. That seems unlikely for these Hoyas, who entered the Big East Tournament with a losing record. But Georgetown is now 10-4 since returning from a COVID-19 pause in mid-January, a run that coincided with Ewing inserting Bile into the starting lineup.

Creighton: The Bluejays scored a season-low 48 points and shot 29% from the field.

UP NEXT

The Hoyas likely give the Big East four teams in the NCAA Tournament along with Creighton, Villanova and UConn.

