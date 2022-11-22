'Everything Everywhere All At Once' leads Spirit Award noms

The organization announced nominees for its 38th edition on Tuesday, where other top contenders include Todd Field’s classical music thriller “Tár,” nominated for feature, director, actor for Cate Blanchett and supporting actor for Nina Hoss, Charlotte Wells’ “Aftersun,” Sarah Polley’s “Women Talking” and Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones and All.”

The awards celebrate the best in independent filmmaking and recently raised the budget cap from $22.5 million to $30 million for the main prizes and $1 million for the John Cassavetes Award. The organization also shifted to gender neutral acting awards. The main acting categories now have 10 nominees each.