Events in the long life of Britain's Prince Philip

1948: The couple’s first child, Prince Charles, is born. He becomes heir to the throne four years later.

1950: Princess Anne is born.

1952: Elizabeth’s father, King George VI, dies while she and Philip are in Africa and she becomes queen.

1956: Philip founds the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award program, which expands to more than 100 countries. It challenges young people to a series of outdoor activities designed to improve team building and fitness skills.

1960: Prince Andrew is born.

1964: Prince Edward is born.

1982: Philip’s grandson Prince William is born to Charles and his wife Princess Diana. William becomes second in line to the throne after his father.

2009: Philip becomes the longest-serving royal consort in British history.

2011: At 90, Philip says he is “winding down” his workload. He receives successful emergency treatment for a blocked coronary artery.

2017: Philip announces that he will no longer carry out public engagements due to his advanced age.

2019: The 97-year-old Philip is in a serious car crash near the queen’s Sandringham estate. He is not hurt, but the driver of the other car suffers a broken wrist. Philip gives up his driver’s license.

2021, Feb. 16: Philip is admitted to a London hospital where he is treated for an infection, and later transferred to another where he undergoes a heart procedure. He spends a month in hospital before being discharged March 16.

2021, April 9: Buckingham Palace officials say Prince Philip dies peacefully at Windsor Castle.

FILE - In this July 31, 1947 file photo, Lieut. Philip Mountbatten, as he was then called, center, inspects his men at the Petty Officers' Training Center at Corsham, England. There certainly won't be fuss. Count on that. When Britain's Prince Philip reaches the grand age of 99 on Wednesday, he will spend it quietly and in much the same way he's spent most of his adult life: beside Queen Elizabeth II. Prince Philip was born into the Greek royal family but spent almost all of his life as a pillar of the British one. His path was forged when he married the heir to the British throne, and a promising naval career was cut short when his wife suddenly became Queen Elizabeth II. Nevertheless, he set about forging a place for himself as royal consort. He was a patron of charities and a supporter of projects for young people. He was married for more than 73 years and was still carrying out royal engagements into his late 90s. (AP Photo/File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

FILE - This July 10, 1947 official photo shows Britain's Princess Elizabeth, heir presumptive to the British throne and her fiance, Lieut. Philip Mountbatten, in London. Prince Philip was born into the Greek royal family but spent almost all of his life as a pillar of the British one. His path was forged when he married the heir to the British throne, and a promising naval career was cut short when his wife suddenly became Queen Elizabeth II. Nevertheless, he set about forging a place for himself as royal consort. He was a patron of charities and a supporter of projects for young people. He was married for more than 73 years and was still carrying out royal engagements into his late 90s. (AP Photo/File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

FILE - This Nov. 20, 1947 file photo shows Britain's Princess Elizabeth and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, on their wedding day. Prince Philip was born into the Greek royal family but spent almost all of his life as a pillar of the British one. His path was forged when he married the heir to the British throne, and a promising naval career was cut short when his wife suddenly became Queen Elizabeth II. Nevertheless, he set about forging a place for himself as royal consort. He was a patron of charities and a supporter of projects for young people. He was married for more than 73 years and was still carrying out royal engagements into his late 90s. (AP Photo/File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

FILE - In this Aug. 1951 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, then Princess Elizabeth, stands with her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and their children Prince Charles and Princess Anne at Clarence House, the royal couple's London residence. Prince Philip was born into the Greek royal family but spent almost all of his life as a pillar of the British one. His path was forged when he married the heir to the British throne, and a promising naval career was cut short when his wife suddenly became Queen Elizabeth II. Nevertheless, he set about forging a place for himself as royal consort. He was a patron of charities and a supporter of projects for young people. He was married for more than 73 years and was still carrying out royal engagements into his late 90s. (AP Photo/Eddie Worth, File) Credit: Eddie Worth Credit: Eddie Worth

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 1952 file photo, the cortege turns from Aldwych into the Strand, in London, en route to Westminster Hall. Walking behind the coffin are the Duke of Gloucester, left, and the Duke of Edinburgh. The coffin, borne on a gun carriage and drawn by six bay horses of the King's Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, is flanked by bearers of the King's Company, Grenadiers Guards. Prince Philip was born into the Greek royal family but spent almost all of his life as a pillar of the British one. His path was forged when he married the heir to the British throne, and a promising naval career was cut short when his wife suddenly became Queen Elizabeth II. Nevertheless, he set about forging a place for himself as royal consort. He was a patron of charities and a supporter of projects for young people. He was married for more than 73 years and was still carrying out royal engagements into his late 90s. (AP Photo/File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

FILE - In this Dec. 19, 1965 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip is surrounded by member of her family on the grounds of Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England. From left, Princess Anne, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew. In the pram is Prince Edward. Prince Philip was born into the Greek royal family but spent almost all of his life as a pillar of the British one. His path was forged when he married the heir to the British throne, and a promising naval career was cut short when his wife suddenly became Queen Elizabeth II. Nevertheless, he set about forging a place for himself as royal consort. He was a patron of charities and a supporter of projects for young people. He was married for more than 73 years and was still carrying out royal engagements into his late 90s.(AP Photo/File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 29, 2011 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, bottom center, and Prince Philip, flanking her at left, face towards guests during the annual summer garden party held at Buckingham Palace in London. Prince Philip was born into the Greek royal family but spent almost all of his life as a pillar of the British one. His path was forged when he married the heir to the British throne, and a promising naval career was cut short when his wife suddenly became Queen Elizabeth II. Nevertheless, he set about forging a place for himself as royal consort. He was a patron of charities and a supporter of projects for young people. He was married for more than 73 years and was still carrying out royal engagements into his late 90s. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool, File) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

FILE - In this Wednesday Aug. 2, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip, in his role as Captain General of the Royal Marines, talks to troops as he attends a Parade on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in central London. The 96-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip made his final solo appearance to mark the finale of the Royal Marines Charity, 1664 Global Challenge. Prince Philip was born into the Greek royal family but spent almost all of his life as a pillar of the British one. His path was forged when he married the heir to the British throne, and a promising naval career was cut short when his wife suddenly became Queen Elizabeth II. (Yui Mok/Pool via AP, File) Credit: Yui Mok Credit: Yui Mok