Evacuations ordered as winds pose challenges for firefighters battling California blaze

Strong winds are driving an out-of-control wildfire through a remote area of eastern California, prompting evacuations for hundreds of homes
This image provided by the Cal Fire San Bernardino Unit shows a dozer being used to set a containment line while crews battle the Silver Fire, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Inyo County, Calif. (Cal Fire San Bernardino Unit via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This image provided by the Cal Fire San Bernardino Unit shows a dozer being used to set a containment line while crews battle the Silver Fire, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Inyo County, Calif. (Cal Fire San Bernardino Unit via AP)
Nation & World
Updated 3 minutes ago
X

BISHOP, Calif. (AP) — Strong winds on Monday drove an out-of-control wildfire through a remote area of eastern California, prompting evacuations for hundreds of homes.

The Silver Fire erupted Sunday afternoon along Route 6 in Inyo County, about 5 miles (8 km) northeast of Bishop in the Owens Valley.

By Monday morning, it had churned through nearly 2 square miles (5 square km) of dry brush, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire. There was no containment.

The potential for 65 mph (104 kph) gusts limited flights by water-dropping helicopters and kept air tankers grounded, Cal Fire spokesperson Chloe Castillo said.

"The winds are very erratic," she said. “One minute they're pushing north, the next they're going east.”

Evacuations were ordered for about 800 homes near the tiny communities of Laws, Chalfant and White Mountain Estates.

The blaze was threatening “endangered species habitats, watersheds, and cultural and heritage resources," Cal Fire said in a Monday morning update.

The cause was under investigation.

Inyo County, which borders on Nevada, has received very little recent precipitation and is abnormally dry, with some areas experiencing extreme drought.

Similarly, most of Southern California is in moderate to extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

A helicopter is flown over the Silver Fire, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Inyo County, Calif. (Cal Fire via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This image provided by Cal Fire San Bernardino Unit shows the Silver Fire burning in a field, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Inyo County, Calif. (Cal Fire San Bernardino Unit via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This image provided by the Cal Fire San Bernardino Unit shows fire crews battling the Silver Fire, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Inyo County, Calif. (Cal Fire San Bernardino Unit via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This image provided by the Cal Fire San Bernardino Unit shows a firefighter hosing down hot spots from the Silver Fire, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Inyo County, Calif. (Cal Fire via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This image provided by the Cal Fire San Bernardino Unit shows fire crews battling the Silver Fire, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Inyo County, Calif. (Cal Fire via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
The Latest: Trump to roll out new tariffs that he promises will free...
2
Dow wants to power its Texas manufacturing complex with new nuclear...
3
Trump's reciprocal tariffs will overturn decades of trade policy
4
Israeli military orders the evacuation of Gaza's southern city of Rafah
5
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen barred from seeking office for 5...