'Evacuate now:' Wildfires grow in Oregon as 500K flee

The local fire department said on Twitter: “To be clear, your firefighters are still working hard on the wildfires in Clackamas County. They are taking a ‘tactical pause’ to allow firefighters to reposition, get accountability & evaluate extreme fire conditions."

"We haven’t abandoned you,” the fire officials said.

Meanwhile residents of the small Oregon town of Phoenix, near the California state line along Interstate 5, walked through a scene of devastation after one of the state's many wildfires wiped out much of their community. A mobile home park, houses and businesses were burned, leaving twisted remains on charred ground.

Many of the residents were immigrants, with few resources to draw on.

Artemio Guterrez stood helplessly next to his pick-up, surveying the rubble of his mobile home. His children sat quietly in the truck bed and waited for him to salvage what he could. He was able to find a ceramic pot with a smiley face on it, some charred miniature houses from a Christmas-themed village and a cross that formed when two pieces of glass melted together.

Guterrez, a single father of four, had been at work at a vineyard nearby when he saw thick smoke spreading through Rogue River Valley. He raced home just in time to snatch his kids from the trailer park where they live alongside dozens of other Mexican families. They got out with just the clothes on their back.

“I’m going to start all over again. It’s not easy but it’s not impossible either. You have to be a little tough in situations like this,” said Guterrez, who had just returned from his mother’s funeral in Mexico. Entire mobile home parks with many units occupied by Mexican immigrants who worked in nearby vineyards or doing construction were reduced to ash in Phoenix and nearby Talent.

“We’re kind of like a family. We’ve known each other for years, since we came here or even before then,” Guterrez said of his neighbors at Talent Mobile Estates. “We’re living day by day.”

As the fire approached Phoenix, Jonathan Weir defied evacuation orders, even as flames 30 feet (9 meters) high shot from trees. Fearing for his life, he drove his car to the entrance of a nearby mobile home park, where his tires began melting. His home was destroyed as the fire hopscotched through the town of 4,000 residents.

“There were flames across the street from me, flames to the right of me, flames to the left of me. I just watched everything burn,” Weir told a reporter.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency estimated that 600 homes were burned by the fire that started in Ashland and tore through Phoenix, the Mail Tribune of Medford reported.

Oregon officials haven’t released an exact death count for the wildfires but at least four fatalities have been reported in the state. One person was killed in wildfires in Washington.

Oregon officials were shocked by the number of simultaneous fires, which stood at 37 Thursday, according to the state Office of Emergency Management.

Gov. Kate Brown said more than 900,000 acres (364,000 hectares) — greater than the size of Rhode Island — have burned in Oregon in the past three days — nearly double the territory that burns in a typical year.

Back in Phoenix, Marty Curtis considered herself lucky. Her house was spared and she escaped with her cat, Louie.

“You could see the flames. You could hear things popping — gas tanks and propane tanks exploding,” she said. “I have my house. I have my life. I have my cat and I have my job — and right now, that’s all I need.”

Selsky reported from Salem, Oregon. Associated Press writers Sara Cline in Salem; Nick Geranios in Spokane, Washington; and Lisa Baumann in Seattle contributed to this report. AP freelance photographer Paula Bronstein also contributed to this report from Talent and Phoenix, Oregon.

The Reyes family looks at the destruction of their home at Coleman Creek Estates mobile home park in Phoenix, Ore., Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. The area was destroyed when a wildfire swept through on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Buildings are engulfed in flames as a wildfire ravages the central Oregon town of Talent near Medford late Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.

This photo taken by Talent, Ore., resident Kevin Jantzer shows the destruction of his hometown as wildfires ravaged the central Oregon town near Medford late Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.

Dora Negrete, right, and her husband Marcelino Rocha, left, and son Hector Rocha console each other after seeing their destroyed mobile home at the Talent Mobile Estates as wild fires devastate the region on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 in Talent, Ore.

Heather Marshall stands by the destruction of her home at Coleman Creek Estates mobile home park in Phoenix, Ore., Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. The area was destroyed when a wildfire swept through on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The Marshalls lived at the park for 21 years.

In a photo provided by Christian Gallagher, a street in West Linn, Ore., is shrouded by smoke from wildfires, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.

Maria Centeno from Mexico, reacts after seeing her destroyed mobile home at the Talent Mobile Estates as wildfires devastate the region on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 in Talent, Ore.

Maria Centeno, right, from Mexico, is consoled by her neighbor Hector Rocha after seeing their destroyed mobile homes at the Talent Mobile Estates, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Talent, Ore., after as wildfires devastate the region.

Jon Marshall looks through the debris of his home among the at Coleman Creek Estates mobile home park in Phoenix, Ore., Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. The area was destroyed when a wildfire swept through on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The Marshalls lived at the park for 21 years.

A sign that reads "Heart broken" is displayed in front of a destroyed vehicle at Coleman Creek Estates mobile home park in Phoenix, Ore., Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. The area was destroyed when a wildfire swept through on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The Reyes family looks at the destruction of their home at Coleman Creek Estates mobile home park in Phoenix, Ore., Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. The area was destroyed when a wildfire swept through on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

A charred statue sits among the destruction at Coleman Creek Estates mobile home park in Phoenix, Ore., Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. The area was destroyed when a wildfire swept through on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The interior of a vehicle is melted among the ruins of the Coleman Creek Estates mobile home park in Phoenix, Ore., Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. The area was destroyed when a wildfire swept through on Tuesday, Sept. 8..