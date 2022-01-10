Europol ordered to delete data not linked with crime

The watchdog said it imposed a six-month period for the assessment of new datasets and determine whether information can be kept. It gave the crime agency a 12-month delay to comply with the decision for data it received before Jan. 4.

“A 6-month period for pre-analysis and filtering of large datasets should enable Europol to meet the operational demands of EU Member States relying on Europol for technical and analytical support, while minimizing the risks to individuals’ rights and freedoms,” said Wojciech Wiewiórowski, the EDPS supervisor.

The EDPS did not reveal how big the data stored by Europol is. According to The Guardian newspaper, which said it had access to internal documents, its equates to the equivalent of “a fifth of the entire contents of the U.S. Library of Congress."

Europol did not immediately respond to the announcement.