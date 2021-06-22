Europol: Extremists sought to use pandemic to spread hate

She discussed the issue Tuesday at a meeting in Lisbon with U.S. Secretary for Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

Europol counted a total of 57 “completed, failed or foiled terrorist attacks” in six EU nations and 62 “terrorist incidents” in the United Kingdom in 2020, similar to the previous year that saw 119 attacks, including 64 in the U.K. The number of terrorism-related arrests in the EU fell by one-third compared to 2019 to 449.

A total of 21 people were killed in extremist attacks last year — nine in a right-wing attack in Germany and 12 people in six jihadist-inspired attacks.

Europol noted that all the jihadist attacks were carried out by lone actors, although some were in contact with terrorist groups.

The report said the use of explosives in terror attacks declined, probably because of COVID-19 lockdowns closing down large gatherings of people. One bombing plot was foiled by authorities.

____

Follow more of AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine