Europe's vaccine passes reveal some pockets of resistance

European nations in general have made strides in their vaccination rates in recent months, with or without incentives. No country has made the shots mandatory, and campaigns to persuade the undecided are a patchwork.

Denmark pioneered vaccine passes with little resistance. Belgium will require a vaccine certificate to attend outdoor events with more than 1,500 people by mid-August and indoor events by September. Germany and Britain have so far resisted a blanket approach, while vaccinations are so popular in Spain that incentives are not deemed necessary.

In France and Italy, demonstrations against vaccine passes or virus restrictions in general are bringing together otherwise unlikely allies, often from the political extremes. They include far-right parties, campaigners for economic justice, families with small children, those against vaccines and those who fear them.

Many say vaccine pass requirements are a source of inequality that will further divide society, and they draw uneasy historic parallels.

“We are creating a great inequality between citizens,’’ said one protester in Verona, who identified himself only as Simone because he said he feared for his livelihood. “We will have first-class citizens, who can access public services, the theater, social life, and second-class citizens, who cannot. This thing has led to apartheid and the Holocaust."

Some protesters in Italy and France have worn yellow Stars of David, like those the Nazis required Jews to wear during World War II.

Holocaust survivors call the comparison a distortion of history.

“They are madness, gestures in poor taste that intersect with ignorance,’’ said Liliana Segre, a 90-year-old Holocaust survivor and Italian senator for life. “It is such a time of ignorance, of violence that is not even repressed any more, that has become ripe for these distortions.”

Similar comparisons during protests in Britain have been widely condemned. One of the most prominent anti-lockdown activists, Piers Corbyn, brother of former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, was arrested earlier this year after distributing a leaflet making the comparison, depicting the Auschwitz concentration camp.

The French health pass is required at museums, movie theaters and tourist sites, and comes into effect for restaurants and trains on Aug. 9. To get it, people must be fully vaccinated, have a recent negative test, or proof they recently recovered from COVID-19.

Italy’s requirements are less stringent. Just one vaccine dose is required, and it applies to outdoor dining, cinemas, stadiums, museums and other gathering places from Aug. 6. Expanding the requirement to long-distance transport is being considered. A negative test within 48 hours or proof of having recovered from the virus in the last six months also provide access.

Vaccine demand in Italy increased by as much as 200% in some regions after the government announced the Green Pass, according to the country's special commissioner for vaccinations.

In France, nearly 5 million got a first dose and more than 6 million got a second dose in the two weeks after President Emmanuel Macron announced that the virus passes would be expanded to restaurants and many other public venues. Before that, vaccination demand had been waning for weeks.

A full 15% of Italians remain resistant to the vaccine message: 7% identifying themselves as undecided, and 8% as anti-vaccine, according to a survey by SWG. The survey of 800 adults, conducted July 21-23, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

The biggest reasons for hesitating or refusing to get vaccinated, cited by more than half of respondents, are fears of serious side effects and concerns that the vaccines have not been adequately tested. Another 25% said they don’t trust doctors, 12% said they don’t fear the virus, and 8% deny it exists.

This leaves some hard-to-penetrate segments of the population.

About 2 million Italians over 60 remain unvaccinated, despite being given precedence in the spring. Thousands remain unprotected in Lombardy alone, the epicenter of Italy’s outbreak.

The city of Milan is dispatching mobile vans with vaccines and other supplies to a different neighborhood every day. They reach out to the reluctant with flyers and social media posts, vaccinating 100-150 people a day with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Rosi De Filippis, 68, got the shot after pressure from a daughter.

“In any case, it became sort of mandatory,’’ De Filippis said. “In the beginning, we didn’t know everything we know today. So I decided to go ahead with it.”

Businesses in Italy and France are grudgingly accepting the passes, amid concern over how private companies can enforce public policy. Denmark’s experience suggests compliance gets easier with time -- and rising vaccination rates.

“The first couple months weren’t good,” recalls Sune Helmgaard, whose restaurant in Copenhagen serves hearty classic Danish fare. In the spring, vaccination rates were still low and customers couldn’t always get tested in time.

But with more than 80% of eligible Danes having received at least one shot and more than 60% fully vaccinated, Helmgaard’s business is back to pre-pandemic levels.

“People feel safer,” he said, “so Danes are quite happy to show their pass.”

Associated Press reporters across Europe contributed.

Medical workers administer a shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for COVID-19 to Rosi De Filippis at a cultural center on the outskirts of Milan, Italy, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. A camper van will tour Milan and the Lombardy region to provide J&J easy vaccination without bookings thanks to an initiative or regional health authorities to reach hesitant or skeptical/undecided Italians in an attempt to boost the vaccination campaign. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni

FILE - In this Saturday, July 24, 2021 file photo, people stage a protest against the "green pass" in Milan, Italy. Protesters in Italy and in France have been wearing yellow Stars of David, like the ones Nazis required Jews to wear to identify themselves during the Holocaust. Some carry signs likening vaccine passes to dictatorships. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni

FILE - In this Saturday, July 24, 2021 file photo, people stage a protest against the "green pass" in Milan, Italy. Protesters in Italy and in France have been wearing yellow Stars of David, like the ones Nazis required Jews to wear to identify themselves during the Holocaust. Some carry signs likening vaccine passes to dictatorships. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni

People take part in a protest against the COVID-19 vaccination pass in Rome, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Italy's government approved a decree ordering the use of the so-called "green" passes starting on Aug. 6. To be eligible for a pass, individuals must prove they have received at least one vaccine dose in the last nine months, recovered from COVID-19 in the last six months or tested negative in the previous 48 hours.(Mauro Scrobogna/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Mauro Scrobogna Credit: Mauro Scrobogna

People gather to protest against the COVID-19 vaccination pass in Rome, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Italy's government approved a decree ordering the use of the so-called "green" passes starting on Aug. 6. To be eligible for a pass, individuals must prove they have received at least one vaccine dose in the last nine months, recovered from COVID-19 in the last six months or tested negative in the previous 48 hours. (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca) Credit: Riccardo De Luca Credit: Riccardo De Luca

A man shows a sign shaped like a Star of David reading in Italian "They want us like this" during a protest against the COVID-19 vaccination pass in Turin, Italy, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Italy's government approved a decree ordering the use of the so-called "green" passes starting on Aug. 6. To be eligible for a pass, individuals must prove they have received at least one vaccine dose in the last nine months, recovered from COVID-19 in the last six months or tested negative in the previous 48 hours. (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Marco Alpozzi Credit: Marco Alpozzi

People stroll at Trocadero plaza near9the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Monday, July 26, 2021. France's parliament approved a law requiring special virus passes for all restaurants and domestic travel, and mandating vaccinations for all health workers. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

A waiter wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus serves at a restaurant terrace in Paris, Monday, July 26, 2021. France's parliament approved a law requiring special virus passes for all restaurants and domestic travel, and mandating vaccinations for all health workers. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

A star that reads, without vaccine is attached on a T-shirt of an Anti-vaccine protesters during a rally in Paris, Saturday, July 17, 2021. A Holocaust survivor, French officials and anti-racism groups are denouncing anti-vaccination protesters who are comparing themselves to Jews persecuted by the Nazis. Some mostly far-right demonstrators at weekend protests against government vaccine rules wore yellow stars, like those Jews were forced to wear under Nazi rule in World War II. Other demonstrators carried signs evoking the Auschwitz death camp or South Africa's apartheid regime, claiming the French government is unfairly persecuting them as it battles the pandemic. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Hundreds of people queue to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Enfermera Isabel Zendal Hospital in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, July 7, 2021. Spain is trying to stamp out a new wave of COVID-19 among its youth thanks to a robust vaccination program that is widely supported. Spain like the rest of the European Union got off to a slow start to compared to the United States and Britain when the first vaccines were released. (AP Photo/Olmo Calvo) Credit: Olmo Calvo Credit: Olmo Calvo

A health worker checks the x-ray of a 34-year-old COVID-19 patient in the Hospital del Mar in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, July 9, 2021. After a brief respite that brought its activity back to pre-pandemic routines, the hospital is once again rearranging staff shifts and moving patients around in its sprawling, seafront facilities to face a new surge of infections. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana Credit: Felipe Dana

People drink on the dance floor shortly after the reopening, at The Piano Works in Farringdon, in London, Monday, July 19, 2021. Thousands of young people plan to dance the night away at 'Freedom Day' parties after midnight Sunday, when almost all coronavirus restrictions in England are to be scrapped. Nightclubs, which have been shuttered since March 2020, can finally reopen. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali