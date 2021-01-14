Europe's rights court accepts Ukraine case against Russia

The ECHR ruled, after examining Ukraine's complaint, that it provided sufficient evidence of human rights violations in Crimea for the court to consider the case.

The court noted, however, that some of the Ukrainian allegations, including its claim that Russia was responsible for killings and shootings in the region, weren't properly backed by evidence.

“As to the allegations of an administrative practice of killing and shooting, the Court found that the incidents referred to had not amounted to a pattern of violations,” it said.

Russia's Justice Ministry quickly issued a statement outpointing that pronouncement by the court.

Russian authorities have fulfilled the court's past decisions, but they have become increasingly irritated with its rulings.

Last year's constitutional vote approved an amendment that emphasized the priority of Russian law over international norms, a provision that could lead to Moscow's refusal to accept some of the future rulings by the ECHR and other international bodies.

