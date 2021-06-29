Europe's culture needs rebound after massive pandemic hit

“It is part of our European DNA,” Schinas said. “For Europe to regain its status as a global cultural power, the sector needs coordinated, tailor-made efforts throughout Europe so that they can reopen safely, but also sustainably.”

He said a key part is for member states to give art and culture ample space in their requests for recovery funds from the EU, when the bloc can go on the open market for grants and loans to make sure nations can bounce back from the economic setback.

Typically, tourist-dependent nations like Italy and Spain include direct investments to boost museums. Overall, the pandemic-specific recovery funds amounts to about 675 billion euros to tap from.

“It is essential that in the national recovery and resilience funds, our member states do make an effort to include these sectors as important elements for the recovery,” Schinas said.

He insisted the EU itself had boosted support for the sector by 4.5 billion euros over the next six years.