Russia pushes into Ukraine, West hits back with sanctions

Outside the EU, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson named five Russian banks and three wealth individuals who the UK hit with sanctions on Tuesday.

The United States was moving closer to sanctions too, with the White House calling Russia’s troop deployments an “invasion” — a red line that President Joe Biden has said would result in heavy U.S. sanctions against Moscow. Action could follow later Tuesday.

And if Putin pushes further into Ukraine, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg insisted the West would move in lockstep. “If Russia decides once again to use force against Ukraine, there will be even stronger sanctions, even a higher price to pay,” he said.

The West insisted Putin's bold moves in Ukraine violated countless international agreements and since diplomacy has failed, it was time to move towards action.

Western powers have long made clear the fate of Ukraine wasn't worth a direct military confrontation with Russia and the potential of a world war, so sanctions were the only, limited, option to channel their anger.

“No lows too low, no lies too blatant, no red lines too red to cross,” Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said in summing up the political disgust felt by nations from Europe to North America and the democracies hugging Russia’s borders in Asia like Japan and South Korea.

However, Putin continued to knock the world off-kilter with a strategy where confusion about the true extent of an invasion, which would automatically kick in major sanctions, remained unclear and debatable.

Russia said it was sending what it called “peacekeepers" into eastern Ukraine, but EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell stressed they were “troops” on sovereign Ukrainian territory.

“I wouldn’t say that’s a fully-fledged invasion, but Russian troops are on Ukrainian soil," Borrell said.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace didn't mince words. “Russia has already invaded Ukraine. They did it in 2014, occupied illegally Crimea and Donbas. This is a further invasion of their sovereign territory," Wallace said.

Whatever the description, the latest developments were enough to force the 27-nation bloc into a mode of high alert, and the EU's foreign ministers stressed the sanctions announced Tuesday were done in close consultation with the United States and other Western allies.

They stopped short of the “massive” package threatened by the EU and Washington for a full military invasion into national territory that Kyiv still controls.

“The way we respond will define us for the generations to come,” Simonyte said.

Too much too soon, though, could also hurt the international response, said Britain's Johnson. “This the first tranche, the first barrage of what we are prepared to do and we hold further sanctions at readiness to be deployed,” he told British lawmakers.

“This is a first step," agreed French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. ”We have more ammunition."

Hopes are dwindling that a major conflict can be averted. Putin’s directive came hours after he recognized the two Ukrainian separatist regions, setting up Russian military support and antagonizing Western leaders who regard it as a breach of world order.

Putin has blamed NATO for the current crisis and called the U.S.-led alliance an existential threat to Russia.

The global condemnation came amid rising skirmishes in the eastern regions of Ukraine that Western powers believe Russia could use as a pretext for an attack on the Europe-leaning democracy that has defied Moscow’s attempts to pull it back into its orbit.

With an estimated 150,000 Russian troops massed on three sides of Ukraine, the U.S. has warned that Moscow has already decided to invade. Still, Biden and Putin tentatively agreed to a meeting brokered by French President Emmanuel Macron in a last-ditch effort to avoid war.

AP reporters from around the world contributed.

Caption British Prime Minister Boris Johnson returns to Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Johnson says the U.K. will introduce "immediate" economic sanctions against Russia, and warned that President Vladimir Putin is bent on "a full-scale invasion of Ukraine." (AP Photo/David Cliff) Credit: David Cliff

Caption High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, left, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, second left, facing with German Foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, second right, and Italian Foreign minister Luigi Di Maio, attend a meeting before phone call with their other G7 counterparts at Quai d'Orsay foreign ministry, in Paris, France, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. This call comes ahead a meeting later today between the European Union foreign ministers to decide what sanctions to impose over Russia's decision to recognize two separatist regions in southeast Ukraine, the EU's top diplomat said. (AP Photo/Michel Euler/Pool) Credit: Michel Euler

Caption In this image provided by the United Nations, the U.N. Security Council meets for an emergency session on Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at the U.N. headquarters. (Evan Schneider/United Nations via AP) Credit: Evan Schneider

Caption High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell looks on as he attends the Indo-Pacific Ministerial Cooperation Forum as part of the French EU Council Presidency in Paris, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (Christophe Archambault / Pool photo via AP) Credit: Christophe Archambault

Caption Chancellor Olaf Scholz walks down the guard battalion honor formation of the German Armed Forces during the military honors for the Prime Minister of Ireland in front of the Federal Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb.22, 2022. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP) Credit: Kay Nietfeld

Caption FILE - Pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 2' gas pipline are pictured in Lubmin, northern Germany, on Feb. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File) Credit: Michael Sohn

Caption FILE - European Council President Charles Michel, right, speaks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after an EU Summit in Brussels, Dec. 17, 2021. The European Union's top officials said Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 that the bloc will impose sanctions against those involved in Russia's recognition of two separatist eastern Ukraine regions. In a joint statement EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Council President Charles Michel said "This step is a blatant violation of international law." "The Union will react with sanctions against those involved in this illegal act," the statement said. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, File) Credit: Geert Vanden Wijngaert

Caption French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, left, and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, right, discuss as they attend the Indo-Pacific Ministerial Cooperation Forum as part of the French EU Council Presidency in Paris, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (Christophe Archambault / Pool photo via AP) Credit: Christophe Archambault

Caption US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) stands close to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba as they meet with the Foreign Ministers of the G7 Nations on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany, on February 19, 2022. (Ina Fassbender/Pool via AP) Credit: Ina Fassbender

Caption In this image made from UNTV video, Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya speaks during an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting on Ukraine, at the U.N. headquarters, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (UNTV via AP) Credit: Uncredited