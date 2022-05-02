European Union moves forward in antitrust case against Apple

The commission said the practice “has an exclusionary effect on competitors and leads to less innovation and less choice for consumers for mobile wallets on iPhones.” The commission said it sent a Statement of Objections to Apple over its practices. It’s a formal step in its investigations into suspected violations of EU antitrust rules.

The case is one of several investigations opened by the European Union against Apple. EU regulators are also looking into whether the company has been violating the bloc’s antitrust laws by distorting competition for music streaming by imposing unfair rules for rival services in its App Store.