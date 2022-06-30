European Union inks deal on crypto transfer tracing rules

EU negotiators signed a provisional agreement late Wednesday for the 27-nation bloc's first rules on tracing transfers of crypto assets like bitcoin, which is aimed at clamping down on illicit transfers and blocking suspicious transactions.

When a crypto asset changes hands, information on both the source and the beneficiary would have to be stored on both sides of the transfer, according to the new rules. Crypto companies would have to hand this information over to authorities investigating criminal activity such as money laundering or terrorist financing.