European Union commission: Make Ukraine a member candidate

But Ukraine's bid received a shot in the arm Thursday when the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania visited the country and vowed to back Kyiv in becoming an official candidate.

To be admitted, potential newcomers need to demonstrate that they meet EU standards on issues such as fighting corruption and democratic principles and must absorb about 80,000 pages of rules covering everything from trade and immigration to fertilizer and the rule of law.

“Yes, Ukraine deserves a European perspective. It should be welcomed as a candidate country, on the understanding that important work remains to be done,” von der Leyen said Friday. “The entire process is merits-based. It goes by the book and therefore, progress depends entirely on Ukraine.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, and European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi participate in a media conference after a meeting of the College of Commissioners at EU headquarters in Brussels, Friday, June 17, 2022. Ukraine's request to join the European Union may advance Friday with a recommendation from the EU's executive arm that the war-torn country deserves to become a candidate for membership in the 27-nation bloc. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, second right, speaks with from left, European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders, European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton and European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi during a meeting of the College of Commissioners at EU headquarters in Brussels, Friday, June 17, 2022. Ukraine's request to join the European Union may advance Friday with a recommendation from the EU's executive arm that the war-torn country deserves to become a candidate for membership in the 27-nation bloc. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, center, chairs a meeting of the College of Commissioners at EU headquarters in Brussels, Friday, June 17, 2022. Ukraine's request to join the European Union may advance Friday with a recommendation from the EU's executive arm that the war-torn country deserves to become a candidate for membership in the 27-nation bloc. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Children play near a building destroyed during Russian attacks in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, June 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Mariyinsky Palace in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Four European leaders, of France, Italy, Germany and Romania, made a high-profile visit to Ukraine, where they were saw the ruins of a Kyiv suburb on Thursday and denounced the brutality of a Russian invasion that has killed many civilians. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)