European Union accuses Microsoft of breaching antitrust rules by bundling Teams with office software

European Union regulators have accused Microsoft of “possibly abusive” practices that violate the bloc’s antitrust rules by tying its Teams messaging and videoconferencing app to its widely used business software

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By KELVIN CHAN – Associated Press
18 minutes ago
X

LONDON (AP) — European Union regulators accused Microsoft of “possibly abusive” practices that violate the bloc's antitrust rules by tying its Teams messaging and videoconferencing app to its widely used business software.

The European Commission said it's concerned the U.S. tech giant has been “restricting competition” by bundling Teams with core office productivity applications such as Office 365 and Microsoft 365.

The commission, the 27-nation bloc's top antitrust enforcer, said it suspects Microsoft might have granted Teams a “distribution advantage” by not giving customers a choice on whether to have Teams when they purchased the software.

The commission opened its investigation in July 2023 after rival Slack Technologies, which makes popular workplace messaging software, filed a complaint with Brussels.

The commission said while Microsoft has started offering some software packages without Teams, the changes are not enough to address its concerns and that it needs to do more to "restore competition."

“Having unbundled Teams and taken initial interoperability steps, we appreciate the additional clarity provided today and will work to find solutions to address the Commission‘s remaining concerns.” Microsoft President Brad Smith said in a prepared statement.

In Other News
1
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange stops in Bangkok on his way to a US...
2
Monitoring group reports a steep rise in antisemitic incidents in...
3
Ukraine and Moldova set to launch EU membership talks. It's a dream...
4
Team combs fire-ravaged New Mexico community for remains of the missing
5
Stock market today: Global stocks mixed after Nvidia tumbles again as...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top