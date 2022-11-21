European teams abandon plan to wear armbands at World Cup

“As national federations we can't put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions, including bookings,” the seven soccer federations said Monday in a joint statement.

The climbdown after threats from FIFA came hours before England's Harry Kane, the Netherlands' Virgil van Dijk and Wales' Gareth Bale were due to wear the One Love armbands in Monday's games. The captains of Belgium, Switzerland, Germany and Denmark were also expected to wear the armbands in the coming days.