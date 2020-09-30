European evaluators visit Vatican mired in financial scandal

Vatican prosecutors did last year open a corruption investigation into the Holy See’s investment in a London real estate venture, but to date no one has been indicted.

The Vatican’s secretariat of state has sunk more than 350 million euros (nearly $400 million) into the venture, much of it donations from the faithful. Tens of millions of dollars were paid in fees to Italian businessmen who acted as middlemen in the deal.

Last week, Pope Francis fired the cardinal who helped orchestrate the deal, Cardinal Angelo Becciu, who was the No. 2 in the Vatican secretariat of state from 2011-2018, when Francis made him a cardinal and named him prefect of the Vatican’s saint-making office.

Becciu says Francis cited an unrelated issue in firing him: allegations that he used 100,000 euros in Holy See money to make a donation to a charity controlled by his brother.

Becciu and his family have denied wrongdoing.

Cardinal Angelo Becciu talks to journalists during press conference in Rome, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. The powerful head of the Vatican's saint-making office, Cardinal Angelo Becciu, has resigned from the post and renounced his rights as a cardinal amid a financial scandal that has reportedly implicated him indirectly. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia