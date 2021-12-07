European drug regulator backs mixing COVID-19 vaccines

“While research is ongoing to provide more evidence on long-term safety, duration of immunity and effectiveness, the use of heterologous schedules may offer flexibility in terms of vaccination options, particularly to reduce the impact on the vaccine rollout should a vaccine not be available for any reason,” they added.

The agencies looked at data for mRNA vaccines like the Pfizer shot and so-called viral vector vaccines such as the one made by Johnson & Johnson. The two types of vaccines use different technologies to spur the body to fight the coronavirus.

U.S. and U.K. authorities have already given the green light to mixing and matching vaccines in booster campaigns.

