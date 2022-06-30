European court bumps youths' climate case to top-tier panel

One of the plaintiffs, 17-year-old Sofia Oliveira, said the decision to have the case heard by the Grand Chamber was encouraging.

“Now we hope that these judges will hear our case as soon as possible and that they will make the European governments take the urgent measures necessary to protect us,” she said.

The activists are supported by the Global Legal Action Network, an international nonprofit organization that challenges human rights violations. Its director, Gearóid Ó Cuinn, noted that of the 22 cases pending before the Grand Chamber, three are now related to climate change.

“The fact that the court has referred this case, along with two other climate cases, to the Grand Chamber is an extremely significant development which shows how serious a human rights issue it considers climate change to be," Ó Cuinn said.

“By the end of the year, I’m hopeful we will see all of Europe’s major emitters on trial for failing to act properly on the climate crisis in what will be a hearing of unprecedented scale and consequence,” he added.

