European charity seeks safe port for 460 rescued migrants

Those rescued are mostly from Bangladesh and Egypt, and include 20 women and 80 minors, most of whom are unaccompanied, the charity said.
All but one of their smugglers' boats departed from Libya, and survivors said they had spent up to three days at sea before being rescued, Bondard said.
A migrants from Egypt rests aboard the Ocean Viking, a search and rescue ship run by NGOs SOS Mediterranee and the International Federation of Red Cross (IFCR), Sunday, Aug 28, 2022 while waiting for three days the Italian government to allocate a port to disembark. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez).
A three-week old baby is evacuated from the Ocean Viking, a migrant search and rescue ship run by NGOs SOS Mediterranee and the International Federation of Red Cross (IFCR), Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 in the Mediterranean Sea. Two 9-month-pregnant women whose pregnancy were at risk, travelling with their sisters and two children, including the 3-week-old girl were transferred to an Italian coastguard vessel fort rated. 466 migrants are on board the Ocean Viking. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez).
Two pregnant women from Liberia are helped evacuating the Ocean Viking, a migrant search and rescue ship run by NGOs SOS Mediterranee and the International Federation of Red Cross (IFCR), Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 in the Mediterranean Sea. Two 9-month-pregnant women whose pregnancy were at risk, travelling with their sisters and two children, including the 3-week-old girl were transferred to an Italian coastguard vessel fort rated. 466 migrants are on board the Ocean Viking. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez).
A three-week old baby is evacuated from the Ocean Viking, a migrant search and rescue ship run by NGOs SOS Mediterranee and the International Federation of Red Cross (IFCR), Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 in the Mediterranean Sea. Two 9-month-pregnant women whose pregnancy were at risk, travelling with their sisters and two children, including the 3-week-old girl were transferred to an Italian coastguard vessel fort rated. 466 migrants are on board the Ocean Viking. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez).
A pregnant woman from Liberia is helped evacuating the Ocean Viking, a migrant search and rescue ship run by NGOs SOS Mediterranee and the International Federation of Red Cross (IFCR), Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 in the Mediterranean Sea. Two 9-month-pregnant women whose pregnancy were at risk, travelling with their sisters and two children, including the 3-week-old girl were transferred to an Italian coastguard vessel fort rated. 466 migrants are on board the Ocean Viking. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez).
A volunteer midwife evacuates a three-week old baby from the Ocean Viking, a migrant search and rescue ship run by NGOs SOS Mediterranee and the International Federation of Red Cross (IFCR), Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 in the Mediterranean Sea. Two 9-month-pregnant women whose pregnancy were at risk, travelling with their sisters and two children, including the 3-week-old girl were transferred to an Italian coastguard vessel fort rated. 466 migrants are on board the Ocean Viking. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez).
