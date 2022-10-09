journal-news logo
European champs Italy draw England in Euro 2024 qualifying

Nation & World
44 minutes ago
England have been drawn to face European champions Italy in qualification for Euro 2024

European champion Italy was drawn to face England in qualification for Euro 2024 on Sunday.

Italy beat England on penalties in the Euro 2020 final last summer and did so again in the Nations League last month.

Group C also includes Ukraine, beaten by England in the quarterfinals of Euro 2020, along with North Macedonia and Malta.

Italy manager Roberto Mancini welcomed the draw, telling Sky Sports: “I think it’s always good to play against England in Wembley. It’s a good thing.

“It don’t change nothing for us. Maybe Italy and England will be favourites in this group, but it’s important to play all the games 100 per cent.”

The draw in full:

Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus

Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar

Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta

Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia

Group E: Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group F: Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia

Group G: Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino

Group I: Switzerland. Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra

Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

