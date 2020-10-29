European Central Bank holds off on strengthening stimulus

Europe has been in part sustained by business ties between Germany, its largest economy, and China, where the pandemic hit earlier but has been largely contained, allowing activity to rebound to near normal levels. German auto maker Volkswagen said Thursday it had increased sales in China by 3% in the third quarter over the same quarter in 2019, before COVID-19.

Massive ECB stimulus and new spending by governments has helped ward off turmoil on financial markets and cushion the downturn. Governments have deployed furlough support programs to pay worker salaries if they are put on short hours or no hours but not laid off. That has held down the rise in unemployment, which was 8.1% in August.

Yet prospects for the last three months of the year have worsened as infection numbers have risen, raising the possibility of more anti-coronavirus restrictions. Germany has ordered restaurants, bars and theaters to close from Monday through Nov. 30 in what is being called “lockdown light.” Chancellor Angela Merkel warned of a “difficult winter” in a speech in parliament Thursday. While industrial firms are doing better, services companies that depend on personal contact have been hard hit. Airlines, hotels, trade shows, and restaurants have seen devastating drops in revenue.

Analysts say the ECB may use the December meeting to add more stimulus, based on new staff projections for growth and inflation. Another reason to wait may be that not all of the 25 members of the governing council agree on the need for more stimulus.