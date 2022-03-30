European Central Bank chief: No data suggests stagflation

“I’m sure that we will be doing that earlier than June because it is actually a fluid situation," Lagarde said. “We have to be extremely attentive, extremely prudent. We have to monitor data."

Speaking earlier following talks with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, Lagarde said that in light of the war in Ukraine, the bank is trying to ensure price and financial stability and that sanctions against Russia are strictly implemented.

“We are very keen that the sanctions which have been decided at the European level be also observed and implemented with total integrity and rigor and this is what needs to take place indeed," Lagarde said.

