Europe, US reel as virus infections surge at record pace

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious-disease expert, said Americans should think hard about whether to hold Thanksgiving gatherings.

“Everyone has this traditional, emotional, warm feeling about the holidays and bringing a group of people, friends and family, together in the house indoors,” he said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “We really have to be careful this time that each individual family evaluates the risk benefit of doing that.”

Responses to the surge have varied in hard-hit states.

In North Dakota, Republican Gov. Doug Burgum raised the coronavirus risk level in 16 counties this week but issued no mandated restrictions. In Wisconsin, a judge temporarily blocked an order from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers that would limit the number of people who can gather in bars and restaurants. Bars in much of Texas were allowed to reopen this week, but judges in several of the most populous counties opted to keep them closed.

According to Johns Hopkins University, new cases in the U.S. have risen from about 40,000 per day on average to more than 52,000 over the past two weeks. Deaths were relatively stable over the same period, at around 720 a day. Worldwide, deaths have fallen slightly to about 5,200 a day.

The head of the World Health Organization’s Europe office urged governments to be “uncompromising” in controlling the virus. He said most of the spread is happening because people aren't complying with the rules.

“These measures are meant to keep us all ahead of the curve and to flatten its course,” Dr. Hans Kluge said, while wearing a mask. “It is therefore up to us to accept them while they are still relatively easy to follow.”

Europe’s financial markets fell sharply Thursday on concerns that the new restrictions will undercut the continent's economic recovery, and stocks slumped in afternoon trading on Wall Street.

The Czech Republic confirmed more than 9,500 new virus cases on Wednesday, over 900 more than the days-old previous record. The government announced the military will set up a virus hospital at Prague’s exhibition center.

In France, which reported over 22,000 new infections Wednesday, President Emmanuel Macron put 18 million residents in nine regions, including Paris, under a curfew starting Saturday. The country will deploy 12,000 police officers to enforce it.

“Our compatriots thought this health crisis was behind us,” Prime Minister Jean Castex said.

Italy set a one-day record for infections and recorded the highest daily death toll of this second wave, adding 83 victims to bring its official count to nearly 36,400, the second-highest in Europe after Britain.

In Britain, London and seven other areas face restrictions that will mean more than 11 million people will be barred from meeting with anyone indoors from outside their households and will be asked to minimize travel starting this weekend.

European nations have seen nearly 230,000 confirmed deaths from the virus, while the U.S. has recorded nearly 217,000, though experts agree the official figures understate the true toll.

So far in the new surges, deaths have not increased at the same pace as infections.

For one thing, it can take time for people to get sick and die of the virus. Also, many of the new cases involve young people, who are less likely than older ones to get seriously ill. Patients are benefiting from new drugs and other improvements in treating COVID-19. And nursing homes, which were ravaged by the virus last spring, have gotten better at controlling infections.

But experts fear it is only a matter of time before deaths start rising in step with infections.

“All of this does not bode well,” said Josh Michaud, associate director of global health policy with the Kaiser Family Foundation in Washington. “Rapid increases in cases like we’re seeing now are always followed by increases in hospitalizations and deaths, which is what is likely to occur across much of Europe and the U.S. in the coming weeks and months.”

Hotez, the Baylor expert, said he worries that the nearly three-month transition period after the Nov. 3 presidential election could weaken the fight against the virus.

“There’s good chance we’ll have a lame-duck government,” Hotez said. “We haven’t had much of a national strategy to begin with. ... People are going to be worried, scared and feeling abandoned by the federal government.”

The pandemic continues to cause disruptions in the U.S. election campaign. Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, said she would suspend in-person events until Monday after two people associated with the campaign tested positive for coronavirus.

Some of the U.S. regions hit hardest by the new surge had largely avoided infections earlier in the pandemic.

Among them is Gove County in Kansas, which has had to send several patients, including Sheriff Allan Weber, to hospitals in other towns. The county’s 22-bed medical center has only a few beds dedicated to virus patients and not enough staff to monitor the most serious cases around the clock.

Besides the sheriff, the county’s emergency management director, the hospital CEO and more than 50 medical staff have tested positive. Even so, some leaders are reluctant to stir up ill will by talking about how often friends and neighbors wear masks or questioning how officials responded.

Doug Gruenbacher, a Gove County doctor who contracted the coronavirus in September, said residents have concerns about personal liberties and “not wanting to be told what to do."

“That’s part of the reason of why we love it here, because of that spirit and because of that independence,” he said. “But unfortunately, it’s something that also contributes to some of the difficulties that we’re having right now.”

___

Associated Press writers around Europe and the U.S. contributed to this report.

__

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

A woman looks at masks in a shop in London, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. The British government has moved London to its second-highest COVID-19 alert level as authorities seek to slow the exponential rise in infection rates across the country. The government also increased the risk level in seven other areas, meaning millions of people will be barred from meeting socially with anyone from outside their households and they will be asked to minimize travel. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

A traffic sign warns of new COVID-19 restrictions on New Utrecht Ave. in the Orthodox Jewish neighborhood of Borough Park in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo threatened Wednesday to take away state funding from schools in coronavirus hot spots that are ignoring orders to shut their doors. The action came amid news reports on Jewish religious schools staying open in defiance of the rules in some parts of Brooklyn and Orange County. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

Travelers check in at the United Airlines self ticket counter at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Boeing is lowering its expectations around demand for new planes over the next decade as the coronavirus pandemic continues to undercut air travel. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

A volunteer takes the temperature of supporters before the arrival of President Donald Trump an airport rally, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Steele Gregory Nowlin, 11, looks at the crosses in his front yard on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 in Tulsa, Oka. The yard is adorned with 1,006 crosses to represent Oklahoma deaths due to COVID-19. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP) Credit: MIKE SIMONS Credit: MIKE SIMONS

Medical staff takes a COVID-19 test at a coronavirus test center in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. The city exceeded the important warning level of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days. More and more German cities become official high risk corona hotspots with travel restrictions within Germany. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

Nurse Paula Gonzalez dresses in full protective gear before entering the red zone of a hotel for COVID-19 patients under quarantine in Leganes, outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. The red zone marks the hotel area where coronavirus patients stay. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Police with face masks control the coronavirus orders at the train station in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. The city exceeded the important warning level of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days. More and more German cities become official high risk corona hotspots with travel restrictions within Germany. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

People walk across the London Millennium Footbridge, in London, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. London will be moved into a coronavirus Tier 2 lockdown as part of the British governments new alert system for rising case numbers, starting midnight local time on Friday night into Saturday. The new restrictions will include stopping different households from mixing indoors and people should aim to avoid public transport if they can. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

Nurse Paula Gonzalez works for COVID-19 patients under quarantine in Leganes, outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Nurse Paula Gonzalez, right, welcomes coronavirus patient Maribel Soliz , center, at a hotel in Leganes, outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. The NH Leganes is one of the hotels run by health professionals to quarantine COVID-19 patients from Madrid area. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

A medical worker wears as mask that reads "heal and shut up," as she demonstrates to demand better salaries and working conditions in Paris, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that millions of French citizens in several regions around the country, including in Paris, will have to respect a 9pm curfew from this Saturday until Dec. 1. It's a new measure aimed at curbing the resurgent coronavirus amid second wave. The measures will require citizens in certain regions where the coronavirus is circulating to be at home after 9pm. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Tourists shops are empty in a deserted street just outside the Sacre Coeur basilica in the Montmartre district of Paris, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. France is deploying 12,000 police officers to enforce a new curfew coming into effect Friday night for the next month to slow the virus spread, and will spend another 1 billion euros to help businesses hit by the new restrictions. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Credit: Lewis Joly Credit: Lewis Joly