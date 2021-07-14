Europe takes another step toward introducing digital euro

In simple terms, a central bank digital currency would be a digital banknote. It could be used by individuals to pay in shops, or each other. The Bank for International Settlements, an international association of central banks, says digital currencies issued by central banks could promote diversity in payment options, make cross-border payments faster and cheaper, increase financial inclusion for people without bank accounts, and possibly facilitate fiscal stimulus transfers in times of economic crisis, such as a pandemic.

A BIS survey showed that 86% of central banks were researching the potential for digital currency, 60% were experimenting with the technology and 14% were deploying pilot projects.

They would be different from cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin because central bank digital currencies would be legal tender and thus usable for any transaction, and their value would remain stable. Panetta said they would also be more environmentally friendly, since they would use less electricity than “mining” or creating Bitcoin.