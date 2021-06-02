Europe sees progress in latest rounds of Iran nuclear talks

Other European diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity as they weren’t authorized to be quoted by name, described the talks in Vienna as “intense and productive,” but cautioned that they would become more difficult as delegates tackle harder issues.

While progress had been made and important aspects of a future deal had been hammered out, the diplomats said that tough decisions lie ahead and nothing would be agreed until everything was agreed.

Asked about the United Nations' atomic watchdog this week stating that it hasn't been able to access data important to monitoring Iran's nuclear program since late February, Mora said delegations had "taken note" of the report.

Iran started limiting inspections in a bid to put pressure on the government of U.S. President Joe Biden to lift crippling sanctions reimposed after then-President Donald Trump pulled out of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, in 2018.

“It’s something that is not directly related to the negotiations of the JCPOA,” Mora said, referring to the U.N. atomic energy agency's report that it had not had access to the monitoring data since Feb. 23.

___

Jordans reported from Berlin.