Europe saw warmest summer on record in 2021

A report released Friday by the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service found that while spring 2021 was cooler than average, the summer months were marked by "severe and long-lasting heatwaves" that saw numerous new temperature records, including an unprecedented 48.8 C (119.8 F) measured in Sicily last August.

The prolonged high temperatures contributed to wildfires such as those seen in Siberia, Greece and Turkey last year, and experts say it increased the likelihood of heavy rainfall of the kind that led to deadly flooding in Belgium and Germany last July more likely.