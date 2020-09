Europe adopts tougher virus restrictions as infections surge

And the Norwegian capital of Oslo banned crowds of more than 10 people in private homes after a spike in cases and strongly urged people to wear face masks when traveling on public transportation amid a strike by bus drivers that forced many commuters to take the tram instead.

“The situation in Oslo is serious. This development must be stopped, and we have to do it now,” Mayor Raymond Johansen said.

The rise in infection rates in Britain comes as lawmakers across the political spectrum criticize the government’s testing program amid widespread reports of people having to travel hundreds of miles and tests being discarded because it is taking labs too long to process them. France, likewise, has been plagued by long wait times for results.

Police in the Spanish capital of Madrid and its surrounding towns began stopping people going in and out of working-class neighborhoods that have been partially locked down to combat Europe’s fastest coronavirus spread.

Authorities said that starting on Wednesday, some 860,000 residents must be able to show that their trips out of their neighborhoods are justified for work, study or medical reasons or face fines. Parks are closed and shops and restaurants in the affected zones are limited to 50% occupancy.

The targeted locations have some of the highest transmission rates in Europe. The measure has been met with protests from people who think the restrictions are stigmatizing the poor.

The German city of Munich, with one of the highest infection rates in Germany, will allow only up to five people or members of two households to meet, and will restrict private indoor gatherings such as birthday parties, weddings or funerals to no more than 25 people.

The Czech Republic also faces the possibility of new restrictions after the government appointed epidemiologist Roman Prymula as health minister.

In the spring, the country recorded a relatively low number of COVID-19 cases and deaths compared with hard-hit Western European countries such as Italy, Spain and Britain.

But after the government lifted most of its restrictions over the summer, confirmed cases began making a comeback and reached a record high last week. On Thursday, the day-to-day increase of new cases was higher than 3,000, almost the same number it was in the entire month of March.

Prymula said over the weekend that the loosening of restrictions was done too quickly.

___

Corbet reported from Paris. Associated Press writers Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin; Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark; Karel Janicek in Prague; Aritz Parra in Madrid; and Tammy Webber in Fenton, Michigan, contributed to this report.

___

Maria Flores kisses her son Pedro Garcia, 4, while a teacher takes his hand as he arrives for the first day of school at the Mosaic Pre-K Center in Queens, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in New York. The city public schools delayed reopening for two weeks. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Credit: Mark Lennihan Credit: Mark Lennihan

A woman wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus walks in the southern neighbourhood of Vallecas in Madrid, Spain, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Police in the Spanish capital and its surrounding towns are stopping people coming in and out of working-class neighborhoods that have been partially locked down to stem Europe's fastest coronavirus spread. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

A healthcare worker at a sampling station for COVID-19 in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. The country coped well with the first wave of the coronavirus infections in the spring but has been facing a record surge of the new confirmed cases last week. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Paris fire fighters collect nasal swab samples to test for COVID-19 outside a district town-hall in Paris, Monday, Sept.21, 2020. French health authorities have started opening new testing centers in the Paris region to try to reduce queues and delays as the number of infections is steadily increasing in the country. In total, they are planning to open 20 new testing centers in the French capital and in the suburbs this week. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

A nurse inside the Intensive Care Unit attends to a patient with COVID-19 in the Clinic for Infectious Diseases during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, in Pristina, Kosovo, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Political pressure is growing in Europe for governments to tackle the rising number of coronavirus case without resorting to a spring-style lockdown that would hit the continent's struggling economies. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu) Credit: Visar Kryeziu Credit: Visar Kryeziu

A woman talks to a healthcare worker before getting tested for COVID-19 at a sampling station in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. The country coped well with the first wave of the coronavirus infections in the spring but has been facing a record surge of the new confirmed cases last week. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Customers have breakfast inside a bar in the southern neighbourhood of Vallecas in Madrid, Spain, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Police in the Spanish capital and its surrounding towns are stopping people coming in and out of some working-class neighborhoods that have been partially locked down to stem Europe's fastest coronavirus spread. Heightened restrictions to stem Europe's fastest coronavirus spread in some of Madrid's working-class neighborhoods brought a heated debate over the prevalence of inequality in Spain back into the spotlight Monday. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue