Euro 2025: Spain ruthlessly ends Switzerland’s spirited run in quarterfinals

Athenea Del Castillo slotted in a shot from Aitana Bonmatí's flicked assist in the 66th, just four minutes after coming off the bench, and Clàudia Pina curled a shot from the edge of the penalty area in the 71st.

Spain will play France or Germany in the semifinals next Wednesday in Zurich. The winner will face defending champion England or Italy in the July 27 final at St. Jakob-Park, Basel.

Spain has a tournament-leading 16 goals yet could not score from the spot.

Mariona Caldentey skewed her penalty badly wide in the ninth minute and Alexia Putellas' shot was saved by Livia Peng in the 88th.

Switzerland’s spirited young team gave its noisy home fans hope of a stunning upset, even more so after Caldentey's bad miss was greeted by a grateful roar by the sold-out Wankdorf Stadium.

Spain also struck the posts of Switzerland’s goal three times including in back-to-back chances in a frantic scramble at a corner in the 60th.

Switzerland defender Noelle Maritz was sent off in stoppage time for a foul as the last defender.

Spain defender Laia Aleixandri is suspended for the semifinals after her second yellow card of the tournament, for a first-half foul on Iman Beney.

Spain has reached the semifinals for the first time since 1997. It lost to the Swiss in the quarterfinals at Euro 2022, played in England.

Poor penalties

The quality of penalty kicks taken in these quarterfinals has been shockingly bad.

Spain’s Caldentey joined Norway captain Ada Hegerberg in placing her spot kick low and wide. Hegerberg’s miss came when Norway trailed 1-0 in a 2-1 loss to Italy on Wednesday.

With Caldentey off the field, Putellas struck Spain’s second penalty hard though at a good height for Swiss goalkeeper Livia Peng to dive to the left and push away.

Just five of 14 penalties were scored on Thursday in the shootout between England and Sweden.

England won the shootout despite four saves by Sweden goalkeeper Jennifer Falk. Sweden struck a post and sent two over the crossbar, including Falk’s kick that would have won the game.

Sundhage’s surprises

Switzerland veteran coach Pia Sundhage delivered on a promise to surprise with her starting lineup.

Iman Beney, the 18-year-old wing back, played as a lone striker with pace, often supported in attack by Sydney Schertenleib, also 18. Sundhage brought back her third 18-year-old Noemi Ivelj for a start in midfield.

All-time Switzerland record goal-scorer Ana-Maria Crnogorčević, the former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid forward, was moved to right back to use her experience against the strong Spain left flank threat.

It worked in as much as Spain was shut out in the first half for the first time at Euro 2025.

