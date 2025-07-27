Euro 2025: England and Spain go to extra time tied at 1-1 in the final

England and Spain are going to extra time tied at 1-1 in the Women’s European Championship final
England's Alessia Russo, right, scores past Spain's Laia Aleixandri, left, during the Women's Euro 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland, Sunday, July 27, 2025. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

England's Alessia Russo, right, scores past Spain's Laia Aleixandri, left, during the Women's Euro 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland, Sunday, July 27, 2025. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)
Nation & World
By GRAHAM DUNBAR – Associated Press
Updated 11 minutes ago
X

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — England and Spain are going to extra time tied at 1-1 in the Women’s European Championship final.

Both goals on Sunday were scored by Arsenal attackers with perfectly placed headers from accurate crosses.

England leveled the score in the 57th on Alessia Russo’s header from a cross by Chloe Kelly, who made a big impact off the bench for the third straight game in the knockout rounds.

Mariona Caldentey had given Spain the lead in the 25th finishing Ona Battle’s cross.

It was the fourth time in England’s six games at this tournament that the defending champion trailed to the first goal before halftime.

England substitute Michelle Agyemang also is now on the field after scoring key goals in the previous rounds against Italy and Sweden.

There was royalty from both nations in the VIP box watching the game.

Prince William, who is the first in line to the British throne, was with his daughter Princess Charlotte. He is president of the English Football Association.

Also present were Princess Leonor of Spain and her younger sister, Infanta Sofía.

__

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

England's Alessia Russo, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring her sides first goal during the Women's Euro 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland, Sunday, July 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Spain's Mariona Caldentey, second left, scores her side's opening goal during the Women's Euro 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland, Sunday, July 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Spain players celebrate after Spain's Mariona Caldentey, right, scored the opening goal during the Women's Euro 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland, Sunday, July 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

(top row from left to right) Princess Sofia and Princess Leonor of Spain UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin and Britain's Prince William attend the Women's Euro 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland, Sunday, July 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Several people injured after passenger train derails in southwestern...
2
The US and EU announce a trade framework after Trump holds tariff talks...
3
Slovenian rider Tadej Pogačar wins the Tour de France for the fourth...
4
Boat capsizes in Nigeria's Niger state and at least 25 people feared...
5
Russia scales down celebrations honoring its navy as Ukraine launches...