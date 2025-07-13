Euro 2025: England thumps Wales 6-1 to set up quarterfinal clash with Sweden

England has secured a spot in the Women’s European Championship quarterfinals after a dominant 6-1 victory over Wales
England's Lauren Hemp, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring her sides third goal during the Women's Euro 2025, group D, soccer match between England and Wales at Arena St. Gallen in St. Gallen, Switzerland, Sunday, July 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

England's Lauren Hemp, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring her sides third goal during the Women's Euro 2025, group D, soccer match between England and Wales at Arena St. Gallen in St. Gallen, Switzerland, Sunday, July 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
By DANIELLA MATAR – Associated Press
2 minutes ago
ST. GALLEN, Switzerland (AP) — Another rampant England performance saw the defending champion demolish Wales 6-1 on Sunday and book its spot in the quarterfinals of the Women’s European Championship.

England had bounced back from losing to France in its opener by routing the Netherlands 4-0 and it raced into a 4-0 halftime lead against Wales following goals from Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo.

Substitutes Beth Mead and Aggie Beever-Jones added more in the second half either side of Hannah Cain’s stylish consolation for Wales.

The result saw Sarina Wiegman’s team advance as runner-up in Group D, ensuring England a potentially easier path to the final, after France beat the Netherlands 5-2 to win the group.

England will play Sweden in the quarterfinals and could then face either Norway or Italy.

Had they won the group, the Lionesses would have encountered Germany before a possible semifinal against tournament favorite Spain, which plays host nation Switzerland in the last eight.

It was always going to be a tall order for Wales, on its tournament debut, to beat the reigning champion. It had lost nine of its 10 previous matches against England, only managing one draw against its neighbor and historic rival.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

England's Beth Mead, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group D soccer match against Wales at the Arena St. Gallen in St. Gallen, Switzerland, Sunday, July 13, 2025. (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

England's Beth Mead, right, shoots to score her sides fifth goal during the Women's Euro 2025, group D, soccer match between England and Wales at Arena St. Gallen in St. Gallen, Switzerland, Sunday, July 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

England head coach Sarina Wiegman waves prior the Women's Euro 2025, group D, soccer match between England and Wales at Arena St. Gallen in St. Gallen, Switzerland, Sunday, July 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

