EU warns Taliban it has not recognized their regime

The EU’s top officials toured the facility at the Torrejón military airbase along with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who said it can hold 800 people.

Two planes sent by Spain to Kabul have already arrived at the air base. One brought back five Spaniards and 48 Afghans who had worked for Spain and their families. A second arrived late Friday with 110 more Afghans. A third flight with another 110 passengers has left Kabul for Dubai, which Spain is using as a stop-off point before the evacuees are flown to Madrid.

The air base is also receiving flights from the European Union with other Afghan evacuees. All are expected to spend up to three days there before moving to welcome centers elsewhere in Spain or going to other European countries.

Sánchez said the response from other EU members has been positive and that some Afghan evacuees have already left for other EU countries.

But the United States and NATO allies are struggling to help Afghans who worked for their forces and now fear reprisals from the Taliban to even reach and enter the Kabul airport. Von der Leyen said EU staff is talking with American and NATO officials on the problem but also working “on the ground” in Kabul.

“It is a very difficult situation, it is changing by the minute, but there is intense work being done to make the best of a very difficult situation,” she said.

Von der Leyen, however, also urged international community to help those Afghans who will remain. She said the collapse of the NATO-backed democracy and the return of the Taliban to power has provoked the displacement of almost 3.7 million people. Many European nations also fear another wave of migration similar to the one in 2015 provoked by Syrian's civil war.

“We must help ensure that displaced Afghans can return to their homes or at least have a prospect, whether they are currently in Afghanistan or in neighboring countries,” she said.

Von der Leyen said the Afghan migration issue must be a central concern of next week’s G-7 meeting to help create “legal and safe routes globally, organized by us, the international community, for those who need protection.”

“This resettlement of vulnerable people is of utmost importance,” she said. “It is our moral duty.”

Joseph Wilson wrote from Barcelona.

