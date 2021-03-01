EU urges parties in ex-Soviet Georgia to ease tensions

Thousands of opposition supporters marched across the Georgian capital last week to demand Melia's release and call for early parliamentary elections.

“The European Union calls upon all parties to intensify their efforts to stabilize the situation and find a common middle ground,” Michel said after talks with Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili. "During our meeting, I reiterated this call for action, for responsibility, and for a dialogue between political parties, including opposition and the government.”

Michel also held a meeting with Georgia's new prime minister, Irakli Garibashvili, and members of the country's opposition parties and called it “an important step in the right direction.”

“We had the opportunity to listen to each other and we understand that there are many difficult topics that need to be tackled by the political actors," Michel said after the meeting.

In this photo provided by the Georgian Presidential Press Office, Georgia's President Salome Zurabishvili attends a meeting with European Council President Charles Michel in Tbilisi, Georgia, Monday, March 1, 2021 (Georgian Presidential Press Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this photo provided by the Georgian Presidential Press Office, Georgia's President Salome Zurabishvili, right, greets European Council President Charles Michel in Tbilisi, Georgia, Monday, March 1, 2021 (Georgian Presidential Press Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

