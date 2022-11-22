EU top court sides with Russian patient needing cannabis

The Court of Justice said the man should not be sent back home even though the Netherlands rejected his asylum requests. It said the lack of proper treatment would expose him such pain “that it would be contrary to human dignity,” among other things.

The EU court reacted to a question from a local Dutch court which sought guidance on how to deal with the issue. It is up to the local court to make a decision on the case, but advice from the Luxembourg-based court is an important factor.