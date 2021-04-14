EU to negotiate major vaccine contract extension with Pfizer

Denmark decided Wednesday not to resume use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after putting it on hold last month following reports of rare blood clots in some recipients. The bulk of the shots given in the Scandinavian country so far have been the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The European Commission currently has a portfolio of 2.3 billion doses from a half dozen companies and is negotiating more contracts.

The planned negotiations with Pfizer left in the middle what the EU would do about any new contracts with AstraZeneca, which has had massive delivery problems during the first quarter and expects to send far fewer vaccines than its contract with the EU called for during the second quarter.

The European Commission said in a statement, “We keep all options open to be prepared for the next stages of the pandemic, for 2022 and beyond. We can, however, not comment on contractual issues.”

Von der Leyen, however, showed her full support for Pfizer-BioNTech, with the announcement for the massive order.

___

Jan Olsen contributed from Copenhagen.