EU to hold video summit to assess new virus restrictions

According to the bloc's executive arm, several EU nations are testing under 1% of samples. It has proposed to “urgently" increase genome sequencing to at least 5% of positive test results and would ideally see that figure reach 10% to detect the variants.

Portugal, which holds the EU's rotating presidency, said that an agreement to “ensure a common approach to the use and validation of rapid antigen tests as well as the mutual recognition of COVID19 test results across Europe" has been found by all member states and will be approved by leaders.

The coordination of lockdown measures seems trickier, with a myriad of initiatives coming from members states. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that new border checks might be needed if they don’t coordinate.

Merkel said she doesn’t expect Thursday’s videoconference to produce “conclusive” results, and that EU interior ministers will likely have to talk about practical details. She said it’s important to develop “test regimes” for cross-border commuters and that Germany is in touch with its neighbors on that.

“I can say that Germany is looking for a cooperative approach, that extensive border controls would be a last resort for us too and that we will do a lot to try to prevent that,” she told reporters in Berlin. “But they also can’t be ruled out completely, if someone has completely different ideas.”

In Belgium, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has proposed a temporary ban on nonessential travel during the February school break and will make a proposal to his counterparts to adopt it across the bloc.

“It is important to be clear that this does not mean that we close the borders," De Croo told local broadcaster RTBF. “Essential travel must continue to take place (...) But non-essential travel, which we can do without now, such as tourism, clearly we can no longer take that risk."

Discussions will also focus on the disruption of vaccine deliveries after Pfizer last week announced a temporary reduction that has affected all EU countries. The EU has sealed six vaccine contracts for more than 2 billion doses, but only the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have been approved for use so far.

The EU now expects Pfizer to deliver across the EU 92% of what was expected over this week and the next one. The missing 8% is expected to be recovered during the week of Feb. 15.

Leaders will also weigh a Greek proposal to issue vaccination certificates to ease travel. But with doubts about whether the people vaccinated could still be contagious, and only a small fraction of the EU population already vaccinated, several member states have expressed reservations.

Geir Moulson contributed to this report from Berlin.

